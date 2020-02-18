Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Carrington MacDuffie released her lyric video for her new single "Because I Couldn't Have You" on February 14, which coincided with Valentine's Day. In this song, MacDuffie noted that the girl is not getting her way, however, she is being resourceful when faced with challenges and adversity. The songstress added that it's a different slant on Valentine's Day, and while she may not have the person she wanted, she will certainly go on a date that night. "Because I Couldn't Have You" is a song that many fans and listeners can relate to, especially women. It is worth checking out and it is available on such digital service providers as To learn more about recording artist Carrington MacDuffie and her new single "Because I Couldn't Have You," check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Her song's lyric video may be seen below on her official YouTube channel. Her vocals are sultry and bluesy, while the lyrics are solid and whimsical. "Because I Didn't Have You" is the lead single from Carrington MacDuffie's highly-anticipated upcoming EP I'm The One, which will be released in the spring of 2020.In this song, MacDuffie noted that the girl is not getting her way, however, she is being resourceful when faced with challenges and adversity. The songstress added that it's a different slant on Valentine's Day, and while she may not have the person she wanted, she will certainly go on a date that night."Because I Couldn't Have You" is a song that many fans and listeners can relate to, especially women. It is worth checking out and it is available on such digital service providers as Spotify and Apple Music To learn more about recording artist Carrington MacDuffie and her new single "Because I Couldn't Have You," check out her official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Carrington MacDuffie in the winter of 2019. More about Carrington MacDuffie, Because I Couldn't Have You, lyric, Video Carrington MacDuffie Because I Couldn t H... lyric Video