Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music New York - On October 2, country superstar Carrie Underwood headlined the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden as part of her "Cry Pretty Tour 360." Underwood kicked off her Big Apple set with "Southbound" and she immediately broke into the sassy "Cowboy Casanova" and upbeat and fun "Good Girl." The set design was elaborate and the lighting and technology were just as remarkable. She continued with her Grammy award-winning "Last Name" and she went on to perform tunes from her latest studio offering, Cry Pretty, such as "Backsliding," "Drinking Alone," "End Up With You," "The Bullet," She showed her sassy side and some attitude on "Two Black Cadillacs," while this journalist was literally "blown away" when she sang "Blown Away," which was simply electrifying. A neat throwback was "Wasted," and she broke into the poignant song such as "Temporary Home, "See you Again," and the melancholic "Just a Dream." She also displayed her dynamic vocal range on "Dream On" by Aerosmith, tipping her hat to Steven Tyler. She took her audience on a trip down memory lane to her first major hit single "Jesus, Take the Wheel," where her voice was crystalline and atmospheric. She picked up the pace with the inspirational "Something in the Water." Underwood began her "Women of Country" medley with "Stand By Your Man" a cappella, and she tipped her hat to the late but great Patsy Cline with "Walkin' After Midnight." Runaway June and Maddie & Tae joined her in this mash-up of songs. She also elegantly covered Loretta Lynn's signature song "Coal Miner's Daughter." Of course, she honored country queen Dolly Parton with "9 to 5," as well as The Judds with "Rockin' With The Rhythm Of The Rain." She also paid homage to the leading ladies of '90s country music such as Trisha Yearwood's "She's In Love With The Boy," Faith Hill's "Wild One," Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman," and especially Martina McBride's "Independence Day," where she made the listeners feel like they were watching her on American Idol, and rooting her on the show. Underwood closed with a mash-up of "Undo It" with George Michael's "Freedom," which was simply divine, as well as "The Champion," her duet with Ludacris, as well as her Grammy award-winning smash hit, the unapologetic "Before He Cheats." The crowd went nuts and screamed "encore." Underwood fulfilled their wishes and went on to sing the tour's namesake song "Cry Pretty," and she closed on an inspiration note with the empowering "Love Wins," where she displayed her trademark range. The Verdict Overall, Carrie Underwood was amazing at Madison Square Garden as part of her "Cry Pretty Tour 360." She looked and sounded great, and the whole production of the tour was superb. She is blessed with one of the most controlled and powerful voices of our generation that is filled with raw emotions. 