Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville - On November 14, 2018, country superstar Carrie Underwood reigned supreme at the 2018 Country Music Association (CMA) awards.
Underwood co-hosted the 52nd annual CMA award ceremony with fellow country musician Brad Paisley for the 11th time, which was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. She performed her inspirational single "Love Wins" during the live telecast.
A native of Oklahoma, Underwood bested stiff competition from such fellow "Female Vocalist" nominees as Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves. This marks her fifth career win in this prestigious category. Miranda Lambert holds the record for the most wins with seven.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported, Underwood earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Carrie Underwood's new country album Cry Pretty.
More about Carrie underwood, cma awards, Female, Country
 
