Country star Carrie Underwood and world renowned rapper Ludacris have released their new music video for "The Champion," and it is quite a hit. The music video helps elevate the inspirational song to a higher level, since it features motivational scenes and images about overcoming obstacles. It is definitely an anthem for standing up to any challenge that life throws at you, pushing harder, and emerging as a champion in the end. "The Champion" was co-penned a year ago by Underwood, Ludacris, and such songwriters as Brett James and Chris DeStefano. The song was subsequently produced by Jim Jonsin, and it features Underwood's powerhouse pipes coupled with Ludacris' clever rap vocals, which are the perfect combination. The song was featured on NBC's Super Bowl LII and at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games, and rightfully so, due to its empowering message. "The Champion" is available on Spotify. Overall, Carrie Underwood and Ludacris' new music video for "The Champion" is a keeper. It will resonate well with their fans and listening audience. The music video earns an A rating.