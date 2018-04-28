Her voice is crisp and controlled, where the listener can recall Amy Lee
, the front-woman of Evanescence
, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "Take Me Down" is filled with raw emotions, and she is very expressive with her delivery.
Manolakos' musical influences include such diverse artists as John Lennon, Jeff Buckley, Eva Cassidy, Radiohead
, Muse, Adele and Sara Bareilles.
"Take Me Down" is available on Spotify
and on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, Carrie Manolakos dazzles on her new single "Take Me Down." Her music is worth more than just a passing glance. One will not be disappointed. The song "Take Me Down" garners an A rating.
To learn more about New York based singer-songwriter Carrie Manolakos, check out her official website
and their Facebook page
.