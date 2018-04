Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 27, 2018, singer-songwriter Carrie Manolakos released her new single "Take Me Down" independently. She also produced the song on her own. Manolakos' musical influences include such diverse artists as John Lennon, Jeff Buckley, Eva Cassidy, "Take Me Down" is available on The Verdict Overall, Carrie Manolakos dazzles on her new single "Take Me Down." Her music is worth more than just a passing glance. One will not be disappointed. The song "Take Me Down" garners an A rating. To learn more about New York based singer-songwriter Carrie Manolakos, check out her Her voice is crisp and controlled, where the listener can recall Amy Lee , the front-woman of Evanescence , and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "Take Me Down" is filled with raw emotions, and she is very expressive with her delivery.Manolakos' musical influences include such diverse artists as John Lennon, Jeff Buckley, Eva Cassidy, Radiohead , Muse, Adele and Sara Bareilles."Take Me Down" is available on Spotify and on iTunes Overall, Carrie Manolakos dazzles on her new single "Take Me Down." Her music is worth more than just a passing glance. One will not be disappointed. The song "Take Me Down" garners an A rating.To learn more about New York based singer-songwriter Carrie Manolakos, check out her official website and their Facebook page More about Carrie Manolakos, take me down, Singersongwriter Carrie Manolakos take me down Singersongwriter