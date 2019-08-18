Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - Rising country artist Carolyn Miller performed her inaugural concert at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. In fact, if the listeners close their eyes, Miller's vocals are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Carrie Underwood meets Rebecca Lynn Howard. She performed the title track of her Unbreakable EP such, and she sang Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter's "You and Tequila" as a duet with the ever-talented Luke Denison from her band. Miller's duet version of the Rascal Flatts signature ballad "Bless the Broken Road" was sheer bliss and her latest single "Summer Time" is liberating and fun. "Summer Time" is available on The Verdict Overall, Carolyn Miller is the new princess of Long Island country music. She deserves to become the next big female star in the genre. She has everything it takes to make it in the music business: class and talent. There is an authenticity and an honesty to her music. She puts the majority of the "country" artists that are played on the modern country airwaves to shame. Miller's vocals are mellifluous and heavenly. Her live set at Mulcahy's garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her music, check out her Her show was a neat blend of original music and incredible covers. She soared on her singles " What You Can't Have " and "Strangers In This Bar," while she nailed such Carrie Underwood songs as "Smoke Break" and "Before He Cheats."In fact, if the listeners close their eyes, Miller's vocals are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Carrie Underwood meets Rebecca Lynn Howard.She performed the title track of her Unbreakable EP such, and she sang Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter's "You and Tequila" as a duet with the ever-talented Luke Denison from her band.Miller's duet version of the Rascal Flatts signature ballad "Bless the Broken Road" was sheer bliss and her latest single "Summer Time" is liberating and fun."Summer Time" is available on iTunes Overall, Carolyn Miller is the new princess of Long Island country music. She deserves to become the next big female star in the genre. She has everything it takes to make it in the music business: class and talent. There is an authenticity and an honesty to her music.She puts the majority of the "country" artists that are played on the modern country airwaves to shame. Miller's vocals are mellifluous and heavenly. Her live set at Mulcahy's garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Carolyn Miller, mulcahy's, wantagh, Long island Carolyn Miller mulcahy s wantagh Long island