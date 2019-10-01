Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Rising Long Island country songstress Carolyn Miller has released her brand new music video for "Summer Time," which is refreshing and fun. The music video was directed and filmed by Preston Leatherman of The 254 Collective. What makes it even more compelling is that it captures some stunning scenery from Long Island such as Jones Beach. This video features her love interest, "Kevin," whose name appears on her text message to him towards the end. While the summer is over, this music video makes one relive it all over again. In August of 2019, Miller sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to her concert at The Verdict Overall, fans that enjoyed the song " "Summer Time" is available on "Summer Time" has a youthful vibe to it and it is liberating and nonchalant. Miller is one of Long Island's finest talents and it is great her representing country music in the New York area.The music video was directed and filmed by Preston Leatherman of The 254 Collective. What makes it even more compelling is that it captures some stunning scenery from Long Island such as Jones Beach. This video features her love interest, "Kevin," whose name appears on her text message to him towards the end.While the summer is over, this music video makes one relive it all over again.In August of 2019, Miller sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to her concert at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. " Summer Time " received a warm response when she performed it at that venue.Overall, fans that enjoyed the song " Summer Time " will find the music video to be an added treat. It is well-crafted and compelling. Carolyn Miller does it again. Well done. This video garners an A rating."Summer Time" is available on Apple Music More about Carolyn Miller, Summer time, Video, Music, Country Carolyn Miller Summer time Video Music Country