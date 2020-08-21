Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music On August 21, Long Island country sensation Carolyn Miller released her new lyric video for "Ain't About That." Digital Journal has the scoop. The song's lyric video for "Ain't About That" was filmed by Matt Marlinski and Justin Aharoni. It is lighthearted, uplifting, and pleasant. "I wanted to give an inside look into not only some of my favorite moments on stage, but also the fun times had behind the scenes, as well as meeting all of you," she exclaimed. "Ain't About That" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Long Island country darling Carolyn Miller and her new lyric video for "Ain't About That," check out her Her single "Ain't About That" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal The song's lyric video for "Ain't About That" was filmed by Matt Marlinski and Justin Aharoni. It is lighthearted, uplifting, and pleasant. Miller expressed that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has her missing the road so much. Since she has been unable to get out to perform for country fans and listeners, she took a trip down memory lane and she selected some of her favorite concerts to date, which include shows at such venues as The Cutting Room in Manhattan and Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island."I wanted to give an inside look into not only some of my favorite moments on stage, but also the fun times had behind the scenes, as well as meeting all of you," she exclaimed."Ain't About That" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Long Island country darling Carolyn Miller and her new lyric video for "Ain't About That," check out her official homepage and her Facebook page More about Carolyn Miller, Long island, Country, ain't about that Carolyn Miller Long island Country ain t about that