By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Long Island country artist Carolyn Miller released her highly anticipated single "Ain't About That." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Ain't About That" is exactly the song we need in these trying times since lyrically and melodically, it puts things in perspective. It is uplifting and refreshing, and Miller's pristine vocals are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Kelsea Ballerini meets Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland.
This upbeat song will hit home for people since it is a celebration of the moments and feelings with loved ones that can't be bought, recreated, or replaced. Miller works wonders with catchy summer anthems ("Summer Time"), and "Ain't About That" is no different.
"Ain't About That" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Carolyn Miller delivers on her latest country single "Ain't About That." Her vocals are crystalline and resonant and it is worth more than just a passing glance. It garners an A rating.
To learn more bout Carolyn Miller and her new single "Ain't About That," check out her official website, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
