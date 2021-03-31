Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Carolyn Miller charms on 'When I Say I Do Today' wedding song Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Long Island country songstress Carolyn Miller delivers on her new song "When I Say I Do Today." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a beautiful wedding ballad that is ideal for the bride and groom's first dance, and it will certainly resonate well with country fans and listeners. Miller wrote this song for her husband.
"When I Say I Do Today" by Carolyn Miller is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "When I Say I Do Today" by Carolyn Miller is impressive from start to finish since it stands out lyrically, sonically, and vocally. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Carolyn Miller and "When I Say I Do Today," follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and her website.
More about Carolyn Miller, when i say i do today, Song, Wedding
 
Latest News
Top News
BioNTech-Pfizer say Covid vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds
BBC reporter leaves China, says 'too risky to carry on'
'Attempted coup' in Niger ahead of presidential inauguration
COVID-19 pandemic 'completely out-of-control' in Ontario
Reset to rivalry: China and the West drift further apart
China deflects questions after WHO chief revives lab leak theory
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the pandemic origin theory
Daya talks 'Bad Girl' single, video, digital age and Chris Martin Special
Italy expels Russians after spies 'caught red-handed'
Biden to unveil massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan