Long Island country songstress Carolyn Miller delivers on her new song "When I Say I Do Today." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a beautiful wedding ballad that is ideal for the bride and groom's first dance, and it will certainly resonate well with country fans and listeners. Miller wrote this song for her husband.
"When I Say I Do Today" by Carolyn Miller is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "When I Say I Do Today" by Carolyn Miller is impressive from start to finish since it stands out lyrically, sonically, and vocally. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Carolyn Miller and "When I Say I Do Today," follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and her website.