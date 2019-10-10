Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 4, emerging singer-songwriter Caroline Kole released her latest EP "Freaking Out!" via Starstruck Entertainment. "This song and this EP has taken on a life I couldn't have imagined," Kole exclaimed. "Just in the first week, the heavy support from both Apple Music and Spotify has left me speechless. I am definitely freaking out," she admitted. "I am so grateful for all of the love so far and I am so hopeful for the life of this project," she further added. The atmospheric "Missing Each Other" has a Halsey vibe to it, and the catchy "Heart Break Lights" will make listeners clap along with her. Kole's vocals are crisp on "Karma," where she collaborates with BRKLYN, and the EP closes with the crystalline "Should Have Known." Her new EP is available on To learn more about Caroline Kole and her new music, check out her The EP opens with the mid-tempo and sassy "Freaking Out!" and it is followed by the nonchalant and mellow "Easy." She described the opening song as the "most real song" that she has ever written to date. "Writing and releasing those songs is a hard thing to do but people keep messaging me saying that they relate to the title track and it's remarkable to hear that honestly," she said."This song and this EP has taken on a life I couldn't have imagined," Kole exclaimed. "Just in the first week, the heavy support from both Apple Music and Spotify has left me speechless. I am definitely freaking out," she admitted. "I am so grateful for all of the love so far and I am so hopeful for the life of this project," she further added.The atmospheric "Missing Each Other" has a Halsey vibe to it, and the catchy "Heart Break Lights" will make listeners clap along with her. Kole's vocals are crisp on "Karma," where she collaborates with BRKLYN, and the EP closes with the crystalline "Should Have Known."Her new EP is available on Apple Music Amazon Music and on Spotify . It garners 4 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Caroline Kole and her new music, check out her official Facebook page and her website More about Caroline Kole, Ep, Singersongwriter, freaking out Caroline Kole Ep Singersongwriter freaking out