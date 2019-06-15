Email
article imageReview: Carole King captivates on 'Live at Montreux 1973' collection Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carole King released her "Live at Montreux 1973" album on June 14 via Eagle Vision, which features previously unreleased live performances.
This was King's first performance outside America and it was recorded at the world-famous Montreux Jazz Festival. There is a rawness and authenticity to it, and the camera captures King's intricate piano work and resonant vocals.
Her band on this project included such gifted musicians as Bobbye Hall on percussion, George Bohanon on the horn, as well as Tom Scott on flute and saxophone.
It opens with "I Feel The Earth Move" and it is followed by "Smackwater Jack" and "Home Again." After the classic "Beautiful," it immediately breaks into such noteworthy standards as "Up On The Roof" and "It's Too Late."
Live at Montreux 1973 closes with "You've Got A Friend," and on a powerhouse note with "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," where she leaves her audience yearning for more.
It is available on Amazon and through King's website.
The Verdict
With Live at Montreux 1973, Carole King proves why she is one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of our time. She is able to take her fans and listeners on a trip down memory lane to such seminal albums as Tapestry and Fantasy. This well-crafted collection is a must for all Carole King fans, and all aspiring singer-songwriters. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners two giant thumbs up.
