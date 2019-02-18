Her breathy vocals on "Say It" are crystalline and sultry at the same time. She maintains great control over her voice, and its lyrics are also warm and relatable.
The Verdict
Overall, "Say It" is an impressive mid-tempo new single by Carmen Reece. She exudes a great deal of talent and charisma. Hopefully, it is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Reece in 2019. "Say It" garners an A rating.
