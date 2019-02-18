Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music British pop singer-songwriter Carmen Reece has released her delightful new single "Say It." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Say It" is available on Fans and listeners that enjoy "Say It," will also like her previous single "Friday," which is uptempo with a refreshing, retro '90s dance vibe to it. "Friday" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Say It" is an impressive mid-tempo new single by Carmen Reece. She exudes a great deal of talent and charisma. Hopefully, it is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Reece in 2019. "Say It" garners an A rating. To learn more about British pop songstress Carmen Reece and her music, check out her Read More: British singer-songwriter Carmen Reece chatted with Her breathy vocals on "Say It" are crystalline and sultry at the same time. She maintains great control over her voice, and its lyrics are also warm and relatable."Say It" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Fans and listeners that enjoy "Say It," will also like her previous single "Friday," which is uptempo with a refreshing, retro '90s dance vibe to it. "Friday" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, "Say It" is an impressive mid-tempo new single by Carmen Reece. She exudes a great deal of talent and charisma. Hopefully, it is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Reece in 2019. "Say It" garners an A rating.To learn more about British pop songstress Carmen Reece and her music, check out her official homepage , and her Instagram page : British singer-songwriter Carmen Reece chatted with Digital Journal about her songs "Friday" and "Say It." She also opened up about the impact of technology on the music business. More about Carmen Reece, say it, British, Pop, Friday Carmen Reece say it British Pop Friday