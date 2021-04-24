Email
article imageReview: Carmen Justice releases infectious new single 'Glitter' Special

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
On April 23, rising artist Carmen Justice released her refreshing and catchy new single "Glitter." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is sassy, nonchalant, and quite an earworm. The lyrics are warm, relatable, and relevant, especially in the day and age that we are living in today. There is something in it for everybody, and it is certainly worth checking out.
"Glitter" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Carmen Justice
Carmen Justice
Wander Creative
To learn more about Carmen Justice and her new single "Glitter," follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and check out her official website.
