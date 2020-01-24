Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On January 24, country sensation Carly Pearce performed at an "Up Close and Country" event by New York's Country 94.7 at Chelsea Music Hall in New York City. She opened her set with "Doin' It Right," which she admitted that the song was about "a guy who sucked." "Are you ready for a fun night of music?" she asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." Pearce dedicated the love song "Heart's Going Out Of Its Mind," which she co-wrote, to her husband (Michael Ray), and it was well-received. "Any wine drinkers in New York?" she asked, and segued into the sassy "Hide the Wine." Towards the end of the song, Ray surprised her with a glass of wine on stage, which quite neat. She revealed that she has her self-titled sophomore studio album coming out on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day. It is available for pre-order on Pearce went on to perform her latest single, "I Hope You're Happy Now," her duet with country artist Lee Brice, which she described as her fastest-rising single to date; moreover, it sits in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. In this "Up Close and Country" event, Pearce sang it sans Brice and sang all of the lead vocals herself. "Oh, New York. You are so awesome," she exclaimed. She went on to express her gratitude to her fans and to the hit country radio station, She closed her set on a fitting note, with a raw, acoustic version of her breakthrough chart-topping single "Every Little Thing," where she showcased her crisp, crystalline voice as everybody sang along with her. The Verdict Overall, Carly Pearce's "Up Close and Country" set at the Chelsea Music Hall garnered two thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about country songstress Carly Pearce and her new music, check out her Pearce shared the stage with her husband, country singer-songwriter Michael Ray, and country star Jake Owen. Radio personality Katie Neal of New York's Country 94.7 introduced Pearce to the intimate group of fans that were gathered at this event.She opened her set with "Doin' It Right," which she admitted that the song was about "a guy who sucked." "Are you ready for a fun night of music?" she asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes."Pearce dedicated the love song "Heart's Going Out Of Its Mind," which she co-wrote, to her husband (Michael Ray), and it was well-received."Any wine drinkers in New York?" she asked, and segued into the sassy "Hide the Wine." Towards the end of the song, Ray surprised her with a glass of wine on stage, which quite neat.She revealed that she has her self-titled sophomore studio album coming out on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day. It is available for pre-order on Apple Music Pearce went on to perform her latest single, "I Hope You're Happy Now," her duet with country artist Lee Brice, which she described as her fastest-rising single to date; moreover, it sits in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. In this "Up Close and Country" event, Pearce sang it sans Brice and sang all of the lead vocals herself."Oh, New York. You are so awesome," she exclaimed. She went on to express her gratitude to her fans and to the hit country radio station, New York's Country 94.7 She closed her set on a fitting note, with a raw, acoustic version of her breakthrough chart-topping single "Every Little Thing," where she showcased her crisp, crystalline voice as everybody sang along with her.Overall, Carly Pearce's "Up Close and Country" set at the Chelsea Music Hall garnered two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about country songstress Carly Pearce and her new music, check out her official website More about Carly Pearce, New york, Country, New York's Country 947 Carly Pearce New york Country New York s Country 9...