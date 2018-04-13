The song features stunning backing vocals, coupled by its warm lyrics. The tune chronicles the breaking of a rock group, as well as the highs and lows along the journey to success.
"Not Afraid to try, not afraid to sing to the sky, put your head close to mine, feel my temperature rise, don't you try, nothing’s gonna stand in my way, take the sun from my day, try to rain on my parade," they sing, in the opening verse.
The song was written by Jacqueline Auguste, and it was subsequently arranged by Paul Nanuwa.
"Sonic Boom" is available on Soundcloud
.
Across The Board
is made up of front-woman Jacqueline Auguste on lead vocals, Paul Nanuwa on vocals and percussion, Damien Atapattu on guitar and vocals, and Andy Ramjattan on bass.
The Verdict
Overall, "Sonic Boom" is a pleasant single that garners four out of five stars. Well done.
To learn more about Canadian rock band Across The Board
and "Sonic Boom," check out their official Facebook page
, and follow them on Twitter
.