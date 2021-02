Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On Friday, February 5, country star Canaan Smith has released his new gritty song "Mason Jars & Fireflies." Digital Journal has the scoop. Smith acknowledged that writing and producing "Mason Jars & Fireflies" inspired him a great deal on a musical level. "As the only producer on the track, I was able to really make it my own, and I had a blast doing so," Smith remarked, prior to adding that he can't get enough of the hillbilly stomp-clap. He is really able to paint a vivid picture in the minds of his country music fans and listeners. "Mason Jars & Fireflies" is available on The Verdict Overall, Canaan Smith delivers in "Mason Jars & Fireflies." The song is a neat singalong and it showcases a different side to Smith's artistry. It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Canaan Smith releases 'Mason Jars & Fireflies' Kurt Ozan While it is still winter season, this tune is bringing in much-needed early summer vibes. It is mid-tempo and has a catchy beat to it; moreover, it is warm and relatable. Smith co-wrote the song with Brian Kelley of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line and Corey Crowder.Smith acknowledged that writing and producing "Mason Jars & Fireflies" inspired him a great deal on a musical level. "As the only producer on the track, I was able to really make it my own, and I had a blast doing so," Smith remarked, prior to adding that he can't get enough of the hillbilly stomp-clap. He is really able to paint a vivid picture in the minds of his country music fans and listeners."Mason Jars & Fireflies" is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Music Overall, Canaan Smith delivers in "Mason Jars & Fireflies." The song is a neat singalong and it showcases a different side to Smith's artistry. It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Canaan Smith and his new music, visit his official website and his Facebook page More about Canaan Smith, Mason Jars & Fireflies, Song, Country Canaan Smith Mason Jars Fireflies Song Country