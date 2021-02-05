Email
Review: Canaan Smith releases upbeat 'Mason Jars & Fireflies' song

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On Friday, February 5, country star Canaan Smith has released his new gritty song "Mason Jars & Fireflies." Digital Journal has the scoop.
While it is still winter season, this tune is bringing in much-needed early summer vibes. It is mid-tempo and has a catchy beat to it; moreover, it is warm and relatable. Smith co-wrote the song with Brian Kelley of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line and Corey Crowder.
Smith acknowledged that writing and producing "Mason Jars & Fireflies" inspired him a great deal on a musical level. "As the only producer on the track, I was able to really make it my own, and I had a blast doing so," Smith remarked, prior to adding that he can't get enough of the hillbilly stomp-clap. He is really able to paint a vivid picture in the minds of his country music fans and listeners.
"Mason Jars & Fireflies" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Canaan Smith delivers in "Mason Jars & Fireflies." The song is a neat singalong and it showcases a different side to Smith's artistry. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Canaan Smith and his new music, visit his official website and his Facebook page.
Kurt Ozan
