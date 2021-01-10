Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Canaan Smith has released a brand new music video for his carefree single "Cabin in the Woods." Digital Journal has the scoop. It was filmed in McEwen, Tennessee, and compliments the lyrics well. Smith is able to take his fans and viewers on a visual trip down memory lane to a backwoods hideaway, a place that is special for him. The video earns two giant thumbs up. Particularly impressive about this music video is that it marks Smith's directorial debut. He co-wrote this backwoods song with Brian Kelley of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line, as well as David Garcia and Josh Miller. Smith subsequently co-produced the music video with Kurt Ozan. "Cabin in the Woods" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Canaan Smith and "Cabin in the Woods," check out his Canaan Smith releases 'Cabin in the Woods' music video Kurt Ozan The liberating song itself earned a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. The video, which may be seen below has a youthful vibe to it that is quite nostalgic.It was filmed in McEwen, Tennessee, and compliments the lyrics well. Smith is able to take his fans and viewers on a visual trip down memory lane to a backwoods hideaway, a place that is special for him. The video earns two giant thumbs up.Particularly impressive about this music video is that it marks Smith's directorial debut. He co-wrote this backwoods song with Brian Kelley of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line, as well as David Garcia and Josh Miller. Smith subsequently co-produced the music video with Kurt Ozan."Cabin in the Woods" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from Smith in 2021. For many years, he has consistently proven to be one of modern country music's most underrated male singer-songwriters.To learn more about Canaan Smith and "Cabin in the Woods," check out his official website and his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram More about Canaan Smith, cabin in the woods, Video, Country, Music Canaan Smith cabin in the woods Video Country Music