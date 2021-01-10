Email
article imageReview: Canaan Smith releases superb 'Cabin in the Woods' music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Canaan Smith has released a brand new music video for his carefree single "Cabin in the Woods." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The liberating song itself earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. The video, which may be seen below has a youthful vibe to it that is quite nostalgic.
It was filmed in McEwen, Tennessee, and compliments the lyrics well. Smith is able to take his fans and viewers on a visual trip down memory lane to a backwoods hideaway, a place that is special for him. The video earns two giant thumbs up.
Particularly impressive about this music video is that it marks Smith's directorial debut. He co-wrote this backwoods song with Brian Kelley of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line, as well as David Garcia and Josh Miller. Smith subsequently co-produced the music video with Kurt Ozan.
"Cabin in the Woods" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from Smith in 2021. For many years, he has consistently proven to be one of modern country music's most underrated male singer-songwriters.
To learn more about Canaan Smith and "Cabin in the Woods," check out his official website and his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
Kurt Ozan
