Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Canaan Smith released the music video for his latest spitfire country single "Country Boy Things" that was released on Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records. The song's music video is worth more than just a passing glance since it showcases Smith doing outdoor activities that "country boys" are known for such as chopping wood with chainsaws, riding motorbikes, lighting fires, drinking alcohol and playing his acoustic guitar. It is semi-autobiographical for Smith and his upbringing, and it has a Jake Owen vibe to it, which is infectious.. "Country Boy Things" is available on such digital providers as The Verdict Overall, Canaan Smith's latest music video for "Country Boy Things" is upbeat, entertaining and fun. Any listeners fans of the outdoors or of country living can relate to its lyrics, and they will certainly love Smith's new video, which garners an A rating. To learn more about country artist Canaan Smith and "Country Boy Things," check out his Read More: Canaan Smith chatted with His single "Country Boy Things" received a favorable review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.The song's music video is worth more than just a passing glance since it showcases Smith doing outdoor activities that "country boys" are known for such as chopping wood with chainsaws, riding motorbikes, lighting fires, drinking alcohol and playing his acoustic guitar. It is semi-autobiographical for Smith and his upbringing, and it has a Jake Owen vibe to it, which is infectious.."Country Boy Things" is available on such digital providers as Apple Music and Spotify Overall, Canaan Smith's latest music video for "Country Boy Things" is upbeat, entertaining and fun. Any listeners fans of the outdoors or of country living can relate to its lyrics, and they will certainly love Smith's new video, which garners an A rating.To learn more about country artist Canaan Smith and "Country Boy Things," check out his official website : Canaan Smith chatted with Digital Journal back in July of 2019. More about Canaan Smith, Music, Video, Country, country boy things Canaan Smith Music Video Country country boy things