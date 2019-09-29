Email
Review: Canaan Smith releases soothing 'Life Ain't Fair,' to become a dad

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Country star Canaan Smith released his brand new song "Life Ain't Fair," and at the same time announced that he will become a father.
He and his wife, Kristy, are expecting their first child together. They posted the audio of this song to a YouTube video that showcased Kristy with her baby bump, which included a 28-second loop of their baby journey.
Fans that enjoyed "Country Boy Things" and "Beer Drinkin' Weather" will certainly appreciate "Life Ain't Fair" since his displays his wide range as a recording artist.
This song showcases his soft side and ability to nail a ballad. Contrary to what people may think about the song's title, the lyrics of "Life Ain't Fair" are heartwarming, positive and joyful. "Life Ain't Fair" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Canaan Smith's baby journey, check out this website.
"Life Ain't Fair" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
For more information on country artist Canaan Smith, visit his official homepage and Facebook page.
Read More: Canaan Smith chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2019.
