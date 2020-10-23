Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Canaan Smith releases new carefree song 'Cabin in the Woods' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 23, country singer-songwriter Canaan Smith released his carefree song "Cabin in the Woods." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Cabin in the Woods" ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It was penned by Smith, Brian Kelley, Josh Miller, and David Garcia; moreover, Smith co-produced it with Kelly and Tyler Hubbard of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line. This track follows the release of "Colder Than You."
He expressed that he loves music that makes him feel something, and he described that "Cabin in the Woods" has a nostalgic vibe to it. Smith remarked that he has made some of his favorite memories out in the woods.
"This opportunity to put music out that reflects what I love is what is most important to me right now," Smith said. "I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as I did making it," he added.
"Cabin in the Woods" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about Canaan Smith and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Canaan Smith in the summer of 2020.
Canaan Smith
Canaan Smith
Kurt Ozan
More about Canaan Smith, Song, Country, cabin in the woods
 
Latest News
Top News
Turkey's Armenians 'cannot breathe' as Karabakh rhetoric rages
12 reported killed in government air attack on Afghan mosque
Pentagon condemns Turkish missile system test, warns of 'serious consequences'
Idaho county hit by COVID-19 surge drops mask mandate
Op-Ed: You're a white male and it's all your fault - Polarization
Trump suggests Egypt may 'blow up' Ethiopia dam
Colorado wildfires grow as California prepares for extreme winds
Review: Canaan Smith releases new carefree song 'Cabin in the Woods' Special
'GREATLAND,' starring Eric Roberts, is a dystopian fantasy film
Pentagon condemns Turkey S-400 test, Erdogan dismisses US criticism