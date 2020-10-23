"Cabin in the Woods" ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It was penned by Smith, Brian Kelley, Josh Miller, and David Garcia; moreover, Smith co-produced it with Kelly and Tyler Hubbard of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line. This track follows the release of "Colder Than You
."
He expressed that he loves music that makes him feel something, and he described that "Cabin in the Woods" has a nostalgic vibe to it. Smith remarked that he has made some of his favorite memories out in the woods.
"This opportunity to put music out that reflects what I love is what is most important to me right now," Smith said. "I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as I did making it," he added.
