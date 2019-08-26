Country star Canaan Smith has been on a roll lately. On August 23, he released his new song "Country Boy Things" on all digital providers.
The song is mid-tempo, upbeat and a great deal of fun. In this tune, he sings about the "Country Boy Things" that country boys do, and he even gives a shoutout to Hank Williams Jr. (who is known for his smash hit "Country Boy Can Survive"). It has a refreshing, neotraditional, outlaw vibe to it, where the listener can recall Brantley Gilbert meets Jason Aldean, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Fans that liked his single "Beer Drinkin' Weather," will certainly enjoy his new song "Country Boy Things." Smith has always managed to stay true to his own artistry, and it shows in his music, which is quite refreshing.
"Country Boy Things" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It is a substantial indication that Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records recognizes true talent: Canaan Smith. "Country Boy Things" garners an A rating.
