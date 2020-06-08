Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Canaan Smith charms on liberating 'Colder Than You' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 8, country artist Canaan Smith released his highly-anticipated new single "Colder Than You" via Round Here Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Smith co-produced the new single with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of hit country duo Florida Georgia Line. "Colder Than You" was co-written by Smith, Corey Crowder, and Jared Mullins; moreover, it is told from an interesting perspective where the male narrator is washing down his goodbyes, which is a very relatable topic.
"Colder Than You" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. This mid-tempo single is liberating since he puts a twist on a traditional break-up. Instead of letting the failing romance bring him down, he finds comfort in a 12-pack of "cold ones."
The Verdict
Overall, Canaan Smith delivers on his new single "Colder Than You," and it is certainly worth checking out. It has a neo-traditional country vibe to it, where the listener can recall Jon Pardi meets David Lee Murphy. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Canaan Smith and his new single "Colder Than You," check out his official Facebook page.
More about Canaan Smith, Country, colder than you, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Exclusive: Mystery producer DVRKO talks music, breakthrough track Special
Chatting with Lawrence Zarian: Lifestyle and fashion expert Special
Canada border opens to foreign families of Canadians
Jon Wolfe talks about life in quarantine, new music and Juan Lobo Special
Tina Benko talks 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for 'The Rehearsal' Special
FIN7 hacking group member arrested by the U.S. Special
Disband the police force? It has been done successfully before
Payton Moormeier talks 'Love Letter,' Post Malone and blackbear Special
Drew Baldridge talks 'Senior Year' country single and engagement Special
Op-Ed: Trump's #BabyGate fence transformed into protest art installation