co-produced the new single with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of hit country duo Florida Georgia Line. "Colder Than You" was co-written by Smith, Corey Crowder, and Jared Mullins; moreover, it is told from an interesting perspective where the male narrator is washing down his goodbyes, which is a very relatable topic.
. This mid-tempo single is liberating since he puts a twist on a traditional break-up. Instead of letting the failing romance bring him down, he finds comfort in a 12-pack of "cold ones."
The Verdict
Overall, Canaan Smith
delivers on his new single "Colder Than You," and it is certainly worth checking out. It has a neo-traditional country vibe to it, where the listener can recall Jon Pardi meets David Lee Murphy. It garners two thumbs up.
