Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Cam pays moving homage to Dolores O'Riordan with 'Zombie' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
Nashville - Grammy-nominated country songstress Cam paid homage to Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries with a haunting version of "Zombie."
This performance took place on January 20, five days after the sudden death of O'Riordan. Cam performed at The Basement End in Nashville, Tennessee, and her version of "Zombie" by The Cranberries was superb and spell-binding. She really captured the essence of the song, and the rawness of its lyrics. The control she maintained over her voice throughout the entire duration of "Zombie" was impeccable.
The Verdict
Overall, Cam has proved time and time again that she is one of the most underrated female artists in contemporary country music. She is able to take a song by any other recording artist, and make it her own thanks to her crystalline voice. Judging from this vocal performance, it is evident that Dolores O'Riordan's timeless musical sound was an influence on Cam growing up. Cam's powerful rendition of "Zombie" earned two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about country artist Cam, check out her official website.
More about Cam, Dolores O'Riordan, Zombie, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft abandons Windows 10 S after less than a year
Future president? Afghan strongman mulls bid for highest office
Central banker takes stab at bitcoin 'bubble'
Halfway to Hazard to open for Montgomery Gentry on tour
Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage talks Super Bowl LII commercial Special
Construction of the first manned Orion spacecraft has started
Bitcoin drops below $6,000 for first time in three months
Maldives seek to project calm but tourists told to stay away
To baldly grow: Japan scientists regrow hair at record rate
Trouble in paradise: What's happening in the Maldives?