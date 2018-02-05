Nashville
Grammy-nominated country songstress Cam paid homage to Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries with a haunting version of "Zombie."
This performance took place on January 20, five days after the sudden death of O'Riordan. Cam performed at The Basement End in Nashville, Tennessee, and her version of "Zombie" by The Cranberries was superb and spell-binding. She really captured the essence of the song, and the rawness of its lyrics. The control she maintained over her voice throughout the entire duration of "Zombie" was impeccable.
The Verdict
Overall, Cam has proved time and time again that she is one of the most underrated female artists in contemporary country music. She is able to take a song by any other recording artist, and make it her own thanks to her crystalline voice. Judging from this vocal performance, it is evident that Dolores O'Riordan's timeless musical sound was an influence on Cam growing up. Cam's powerful rendition of "Zombie" earned two giant thumbs up.
