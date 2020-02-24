Country star Cam recently released her highly-anticipated music video for her latest single single "Till There's Nothing Left."
She allows her crisp, crystalline voice to shine on this single. Cam co-penned the tune with such songwriters as Tyler Johnson, Hillary Lindsey, and Jeff Bhasker. It has a sultry and steamy vibe to it, which makes it even more appealing.
"Till There's Nothing Left" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify and on Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Cam is back stronger than ever with her new single and music video for "Till There's Nothing Left." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it deserves to be played on heavy rotation on the radio airwaves. "Till There's Nothing Left" garners an A rating.
