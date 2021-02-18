Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Callista Clark releases stunning 'Real to Me' country EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Callista Clark released her stunning breakthrough country EP "Real to Me" via Big Machine Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This young precocious teen singer-songwriter co-wrote all five songs on the EP, and Nathan Chapman served as producer. It opens with the sassy and mid-tempo "It's Cause I Am" and it is followed by the refreshing "Heartbreak Song," which features her crystalline voice, and "Change My Mind."
"Don't Need It Anymore" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the EP, which showcases her wide range as a recording artist. It closes with the title track "Real to Me," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
Her Real to Me EP is available on Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Callista Clark soars on her Real to Me EP. Each song on this five-track EP is distinct, and it has its own identity. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Callista Clark is poised for stardom.
For more information on Callista Clark and her music, follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/entertainment/music/meet-callista-clark-rising-teen-country-singer-songwriter/article/585423#ixzz6mqYXbjzT
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Callista Clark about her new music.
Callista Clark
Callista Clark
Ford Fairchild
More about Callista Clark, real to me, Ep, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Missing K2 climbers are dead: Pakistan official
Dozens arrested after second night of Spain rapper protests
Bestselling author Bull Durham talks 'Seven Broken Souls' book Special
Democrats unveil immigration reform bill offering citizenship to 11 mn
At the foot of the Pyrenees planes put out to pasture
Looking behind the North Korea cyberattack on Pfizer Special
Dolly Parton asks Tennessee lawmakers not to erect statue
Review: Callista Clark releases stunning 'Real to Me' country EP Special
Angus Young of AC/DC talks 'Power Up' album, career, digital age Special
Vaccine-poor Germans shunning AstraZeneca jab