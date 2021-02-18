This young precocious teen singer-songwriter co-wrote all five songs on the EP, and Nathan Chapman served as producer. It opens with the sassy and mid-tempo "It's Cause I Am" and it is followed by the refreshing "Heartbreak Song," which features her crystalline voice, and "Change My Mind."
"Don't Need It Anymore" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the EP, which showcases her wide range as a recording artist. It closes with the title track "Real to Me," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
Her Real to Me
The Verdict
Overall, Callista Clark soars on her Real to Me
EP. Each song on this five-track EP is distinct, and it has its own identity. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Callista Clark is poised for stardom.
Callista Clark
