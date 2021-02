Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Callista Clark released her stunning breakthrough country EP "Real to Me" via Big Machine Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Don't Need It Anymore" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the EP, which showcases her wide range as a recording artist. It closes with the title track "Real to Me," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more. Her Real to Me EP is available on The Verdict Overall, Callista Clark soars on her Real to Me EP. Each song on this five-track EP is distinct, and it has its own identity. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Callista Clark is poised for stardom. For more information on Callista Clark and her music, follow her on Read more: Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Callista Clark Ford Fairchild This young precocious teen singer-songwriter co-wrote all five songs on the EP, and Nathan Chapman served as producer. It opens with the sassy and mid-tempo "It's Cause I Am" and it is followed by the refreshing "Heartbreak Song," which features her crystalline voice, and "Change My Mind.""Don't Need It Anymore" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the EP, which showcases her wide range as a recording artist. It closes with the title track "Real to Me," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.Her Real to Me EP is available on Amazon Music Spotify , and Apple Music Overall, Callista Clark soars on her Real to Me EP. Each song on this five-track EP is distinct, and it has its own identity. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Callista Clark is poised for stardom.For more information on Callista Clark and her music, follow her on Facebook Instagram , and Twitter Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/entertainment/music/meet-callista-clark-rising-teen-country-singer-songwriter/article/585423#ixzz6mqYXbjzT : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Callista Clark about her new music. More about Callista Clark, real to me, Ep, Country Callista Clark real to me Ep Country