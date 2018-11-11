Email
article imageReview: Cale Dodds releases infectious 'Where I Get It From' video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Cale Dodds is back with his new song and music video for "Where I Get It From." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Most impressive about "Where I Get It From" is that Dodds shows his fans how to have a good time, with this mid-tempo and fun tune, and he simultaneously pays homage to his roots. His lyrics are meaningful and relatable, and it will resonate well with his audience, especially the male listeners and country fans.
Dodds' music video for the song is well-crafted and infectious.
"Where I Get It From" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Cale Dodds has done an exceptional job on his refreshing new song "Where I Get It From." Dodds consistenly proves that he is the most underrated male artist in the contemporary country music scene. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Cale Dodds and "Where I Get It From," check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
More about Cale Dodds, where i get it from, Country, Song
 
