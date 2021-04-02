Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music CAL joins forces with Quinn XCII on the new song "In the Water," which was released on April 2. Digital Journal has the scoop. The compelling music video for "In the Water" was directed by Mike O'Brien. CAL remarked that making this tune was unlike anything that he has done in his whole career. "Every step of this song just felt special, it is that certain intangible," he said, prior to adding that it started as a melodic idea in the shower. "I ran right to the studio and started building the drum groove and progression. And the next part – I don’t know why I did this, but I was so excited about how the hook was sounding that I sang it, filmed it, and released it on my socials," he explained. "In the Water" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about CAL and his music, follow him on The nonchalant song was co-penned by CAL alongside Quinn XCII , and Jorgen Odegard. It is an effervescent representation built over an irresistible hook and cool beats of that indescribable, infatuating feeling – one that pulls you in, begs no explanation and compels you to just go with it.The compelling music video for "In the Water" was directed by Mike O'Brien.CAL remarked that making this tune was unlike anything that he has done in his whole career. "Every step of this song just felt special, it is that certain intangible," he said, prior to adding that it started as a melodic idea in the shower."I ran right to the studio and started building the drum groove and progression. And the next part – I don’t know why I did this, but I was so excited about how the hook was sounding that I sang it, filmed it, and released it on my socials," he explained."In the Water" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It is a match made in musical heaven, and it is worth checking out. "In the Water" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about CAL and his music, follow him on Instagram Twitter , and Facebook More about Cal, Quinn XCII, Single, In the Water Cal Quinn XCII Single In the Water