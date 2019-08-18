Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Forest Hills - On August 17, rock group Cage the Elephant performed at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, where they shared the stage with Beck. Other noteworthy songs that they played from their new album include the title track "Social Cues," the liberating "Ready to Let Go" and the vivacious "Tokyo Smoke." After the unflinching "Shake Me Down," they closed their set with "Cigarette Daydreams" and "Teeth," one of the most compelling songs from their Melophobia album. Particularly impressive about Matt Shultz is that he crowd-surfed from the stage to the end of the floor area, and he subsequently went straight to the upper area seating, which was quite the spectacle. Matt also made a cameo in Beck's set, when they performed "Night Running" together. Social Cues is available on The Verdict Overall, Cage the Elephant stole the show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. They went on to deliver one of the best live concerts at this historic venue this year. The stage presence that this band possessed was incredible, especially frontman Matt Shultz, who was in a league of his own. Their live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Cage the Elephant, check out their It was great to hear them perform tunes from their latest studio offering, Social Cues. They kicked off their set with the upbeat "Broken Boy" and it was followed by the mid-tempo "Cry Baby" and the spitfire "Spiderhead," which has an eerie vibe to it.Other noteworthy songs that they played from their new album include the title track "Social Cues," the liberating "Ready to Let Go" and the vivacious "Tokyo Smoke."After the unflinching "Shake Me Down," they closed their set with "Cigarette Daydreams" and "Teeth," one of the most compelling songs from their Melophobia album.Particularly impressive about Matt Shultz is that he crowd-surfed from the stage to the end of the floor area, and he subsequently went straight to the upper area seating, which was quite the spectacle.Matt also made a cameo in Beck's set, when they performed "Night Running" together.Social Cues is available on iTunes Overall, Cage the Elephant stole the show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. They went on to deliver one of the best live concerts at this historic venue this year. The stage presence that this band possessed was incredible, especially frontman Matt Shultz, who was in a league of his own. Their live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Cage the Elephant, check out their Facebook page and their website More about cage the elephant, Forest Hills Stadium, Rock, New york cage the elephant Forest Hills Stadium Rock New york