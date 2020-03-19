Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Gavin Rossdale and Bush have released a superb music video for their vivacious single "Flowers on a Grave." Digital Journal has the scoop. Jesse Davey did a solid job directing this compelling music video, which may be seen below. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions. "Flowers on a Grave" is a track on Bush's forthcoming studio album, The Kingdom, which is slated for release in the summer of 2020. The Kingdom is available for pre-order on digital service providers by The Verdict In their latest music video for "Flowers on a Grave," Bush proves that they only get better with age and experience. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Gavin Rossdale and Bush know how to rock like no other and they command the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the "Flowers on a Grave" video. To learn more about While the single "Flowers on a Grave" also earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , the music video simply elevates the tune to a higher level. The lyrics are sincere and captivating.Jesse Davey did a solid job directing this compelling music video, which may be seen below. The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions."Flowers on a Grave" is a track on Bush's forthcoming studio album, The Kingdom, which is slated for release in the summer of 2020. The Kingdom is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here In their latest music video for "Flowers on a Grave," Bush proves that they only get better with age and experience. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Gavin Rossdale and Bush know how to rock like no other and they command the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the "Flowers on a Grave" video.To learn more about Bush and "Flowers on a Grave," check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Bush, Gavin Rossdale, flowers on a grave, the kingdom Bush Gavin Rossdale flowers on a grave the kingdom