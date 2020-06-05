Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Corey Britz is the bassist of the acclaimed multi-platinum rock group Bush. He released his breakthrough solo track "Humans." Digital Journal has the scoop. He co-wrote "Humans" with Keith Jeffery from Atlas Genius and it was co-produced by Britz and Travis Ference (Imagine Dragons, John Mayer, The Night Game). It features Justin Derrico on guitar and Nik Hughes on the drums. "Humans" is a battle cry for the proverbially alone. Britz acknowledged that when he wrote "Humans" last year, its lyrics were intended as a metaphor comparing an "apocalypse to emotional isolationism." In 2020, the lyrics grew more resonant than ever, especially during the age of social distancing and inherent isolation. "Humans are social creatures. You can't lift someone up without touching them, both literally and figuratively," he explained. "Humans" is available on Tidal, The Verdict Overall, "Humans" by Corey Britz is soothing and refreshing. It is authentic, sincere, and relevant; moreover, it is worth more than just a passing glance. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great solo music to come from Britz in the future. "Humans" garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Bush bassist Corey Britz and "Humans," check out his This is the first song that will be released from his upcoming full-length studio album that is slated for release later in the year.He co-wrote "Humans" with Keith Jeffery from Atlas Genius and it was co-produced by Britz and Travis Ference (Imagine Dragons, John Mayer, The Night Game). It features Justin Derrico on guitar and Nik Hughes on the drums. "Humans" is a battle cry for the proverbially alone.Britz acknowledged that when he wrote "Humans" last year, its lyrics were intended as a metaphor comparing an "apocalypse to emotional isolationism."In 2020, the lyrics grew more resonant than ever, especially during the age of social distancing and inherent isolation. "Humans are social creatures. You can't lift someone up without touching them, both literally and figuratively," he explained."Humans" is available on Apple Music Deezer , and on Spotify Overall, "Humans" by Corey Britz is soothing and refreshing. It is authentic, sincere, and relevant; moreover, it is worth more than just a passing glance. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great solo music to come from Britz in the future. "Humans" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Bush bassist Corey Britz and "Humans," check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram More about Bush, Corey Britz, Humans, bassist Bush Corey Britz Humans bassist