Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 8, the rock group Buckcherry released their highly-anticipated new album "Warpaint." Digital Journal has the scoop. Other stand-out tracks include the high-octane "Bent," the unapologetic and uptempo "No Regrets." Ironically enough, the ballad "Radio Song" is extremely radio friendly. They slow down the tempo on "The Alarm" and "Back Down" is reminiscent of an Alter Bridge tune, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. After the melodic ballad "The Hunger," their album closes on a spitfire note with "Closer" and "The Devil's in the Details." Warpaint by Buckcherry is available on The Verdict Overall, Buckcherry is able to rock hard on their brand new studio offering, Warpaint. It is one of their most compelling albums to date, and it is recommended for fans or rock and hard rock music. Josh Todd's voice is a true force to be reckoned with in the music business. The band is not afraid to be bold and vulnerable on this musical effort. This 12-track collection garners an A rating. To learn more about Buckcherry and their music, check out their Warpaint, produced by Mike Plotnikoff, opens with the mid-tempo title cut, which instantly lures the listener in this collection, and it immediately breaks into the aggressive "Right Now," and they are able to breathe fresh life into Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole" with their solid rendition.Other stand-out tracks include the high-octane "Bent," the unapologetic and uptempo "No Regrets." Ironically enough, the ballad "Radio Song" is extremely radio friendly. They slow down the tempo on "The Alarm" and "Back Down" is reminiscent of an Alter Bridge tune, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.After the melodic ballad "The Hunger," their album closes on a spitfire note with "Closer" and "The Devil's in the Details."Warpaint by Buckcherry is available on iTunes and Spotify Overall, Buckcherry is able to rock hard on their brand new studio offering, Warpaint. It is one of their most compelling albums to date, and it is recommended for fans or rock and hard rock music. Josh Todd's voice is a true force to be reckoned with in the music business. The band is not afraid to be bold and vulnerable on this musical effort. This 12-track collection garners an A rating.To learn more about Buckcherry and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about buckcherry, warpaint, Album, Josh Todd buckcherry warpaint Album Josh Todd