Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Buckcherry releases soaring rock album 'Warpaint' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 8, the rock group Buckcherry released their highly-anticipated new album "Warpaint." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Warpaint, produced by Mike Plotnikoff, opens with the mid-tempo title cut, which instantly lures the listener in this collection, and it immediately breaks into the aggressive "Right Now," and they are able to breathe fresh life into Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole" with their solid rendition.
Other stand-out tracks include the high-octane "Bent," the unapologetic and uptempo "No Regrets." Ironically enough, the ballad "Radio Song" is extremely radio friendly. They slow down the tempo on "The Alarm" and "Back Down" is reminiscent of an Alter Bridge tune, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
After the melodic ballad "The Hunger," their album closes on a spitfire note with "Closer" and "The Devil's in the Details."
Warpaint by Buckcherry is available on iTunes and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Buckcherry is able to rock hard on their brand new studio offering, Warpaint. It is one of their most compelling albums to date, and it is recommended for fans or rock and hard rock music. Josh Todd's voice is a true force to be reckoned with in the music business. The band is not afraid to be bold and vulnerable on this musical effort. This 12-track collection garners an A rating.
To learn more about Buckcherry and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about buckcherry, warpaint, Album, Josh Todd
 
Latest News
Top News
Iraqi admits killing 14-year-old German girl but denies rape
Stephen Hawking's nurse struck off over care failings
Ethiopian Airlines crash: What is the MCAS system on the Boeing 737 Max 8?
2,000 more surrender from IS Syria bastion as end nears
Saudi Arabia biggest arms purchaser in the world
Artificial intelligence — Assessing the decision-making process
Heather Martin opens up about 'The Bachelor' and the beach Special
Hollywood stars among dozens charged over college entrance scam
Review: Fleetwood Mac puts on spectacular show at Madison Square Garden Special
Hollywood stars among dozens charged over college entrance scam