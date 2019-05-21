Email
article imageReview: BTS puts on high-octane show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
East Rutherford - On May 19, K-pop phenomenon BTS headlined MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for an excellent turnout of fans.
As soon as BTS took the stage, their presence was met with a raucous response. They kicked off their high-octane set with the nonchalant "Dionysus" and it was followed by the upbeat and spitfire "Not Today," as well as "Outro: Wings," which had neat hooks to it and a catchy drop.
The second segment of their show featured the vivacious "Just Dance" and the atmospheric "Euphoria," which was sheer bliss. This latter tune was certainly one of the highlight performances of the first half of the show since it was filled with raw emotions. In addition, "Best of Me" was a true harmony masterclass by BTS.
Other stand-out performances included "Serendipity," the mid-tempo and sassy "Boy With Luv," as well as "Fake Love," which ironically enough, Digital Journal reviewed exactly one year ago.
For their dedicated fans, BTS returned for an encore, which included "Anpanman" and "Mikrokosmos," where they left their loyal listeners thirsty for more.
The Verdict
Overall, BTS delivered a noteworthy headlining show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. All band members showcased tremendous stage presence and love for their craft. They are worthy of all the commercial success that is coming their way.
BTS is worth seeing in concert. The future of the music business is in good hands: BTS' hands. Their show garnered an A rating.
