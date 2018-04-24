Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York - On April 24, reigning ACM and CMA-winning country duo Brothers Osborne performed at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City. As Brothers Osborne took the NASH FM 94.7 stage, real-life brothers T.J. and John shared that they would be performing songs from their new album, Port Saint Joe, which was just released on April 20, as well as their "oldies but goodies." They kicked off their acoustic set with their latest radio single "Shoot Me Straight," which earned them a warm reception. They told NASH FM radio personalities Addy and Neal that for their new album, they listened to albums by such diverse artists as David Bowie, Prince, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Ronnie Milsap. It was followed by the atmospheric "Weed, Whiskey and Willie," where T.J.'s rich vocals were reminiscent of Josh Turner meets Billy Currington (his early musical work). Equally stunning was the traditional country-sounding "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)," which displayed their velvet harmonies. They closed with their Grammy-nominated smash singles "Stay a Little Longer," where everybody sang along, and "It Ain't My Fault," where they encouraged audience participation. In return, the fans were clapping along to the catchy choruses. Port Saint Joe by Brothers Osborne is available on The Verdict Overall, Brothers Osborne were able to give NASH FM 94.7 an intimate evening of country music to remember. They epitomize the best that the modern country music genre has to offer: authentic storytelling, soaring harmonies and relevant songwriting. They proved that all of their recent award wins by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) were based on merit. Their "Up Close and Country" show at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 earned an A rating. Well done T.J. and John Osborne. This intimate event was co-hosted by on-air personalities Katie Neal and Jesse Addy. "Hello. How is everyone?" asked Katie Neal. "Thank you so much for coming out. Welcome to NASH FM 94.7," she added, prior to giving a shout-out to Stephanie Wagner and Christina Bosch from NY Country Swag , for their assistance with this event.As Brothers Osborne took the NASH FM 94.7 stage, real-life brothers T.J. and John shared that they would be performing songs from their new album, Port Saint Joe, which was just released on April 20, as well as their "oldies but goodies."They kicked off their acoustic set with their latest radio single "Shoot Me Straight," which earned them a warm reception. They told NASH FM radio personalities Addy and Neal that for their new album, they listened to albums by such diverse artists as David Bowie, Prince, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Ronnie Milsap.It was followed by the atmospheric "Weed, Whiskey and Willie," where T.J.'s rich vocals were reminiscent of Josh Turner meets Billy Currington (his early musical work). Equally stunning was the traditional country-sounding "Pushing Up Daisies (Love Alive)," which displayed their velvet harmonies.They closed with their Grammy-nominated smash singles "Stay a Little Longer," where everybody sang along, and "It Ain't My Fault," where they encouraged audience participation. In return, the fans were clapping along to the catchy choruses.Port Saint Joe by Brothers Osborne is available on iTunes Overall, Brothers Osborne were able to give NASH FM 94.7 an intimate evening of country music to remember. They epitomize the best that the modern country music genre has to offer: authentic storytelling, soaring harmonies and relevant songwriting. They proved that all of their recent award wins by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) were based on merit. Their "Up Close and Country" show at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 earned an A rating. Well done T.J. and John Osborne. More about brothers osborne, Nash FM 947, Country, Duo brothers osborne Nash FM 947 Country Duo