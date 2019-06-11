Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter and "American Idol" alumna Brooke White is back with her new single "Calico." Digital Journal has the scoop. Her vocals on "Calico" are gentle and crisp, where the listener can recall such female songstresses as Most recently, she performed "Calico" live on Good Day LA, which may be seen below. "Calico" is available on The Verdict It is great to hear new music from American Idol alumna Brooke White. "Calico" is a breath of fresh air, and it is evident that White gets better with time and experience. It is a warm and heartfelt performance, and White has stayed true to her artistry throughout her professional music career. White's "Calico" single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about singer-songwriter Brooke White and "Calico," check out her The song was released via Nevado Music / June Baby Records. "Calico" is the opening and title track of her forthcoming studio album, which is slated for release on October 4, 2019.Her vocals on "Calico" are gentle and crisp, where the listener can recall such female songstresses as Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris. It has a stomping groove and an uplifting vibe to it; moreover, the song encompasses elements of country, indie, Americana and alternative music. White emerges as the new queen of "California Country."Most recently, she performed "Calico" live on Good Day LA, which may be seen below."Calico" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify It is great to hear new music from American Idol alumna Brooke White. "Calico" is a breath of fresh air, and it is evident that White gets better with time and experience. It is a warm and heartfelt performance, and White has stayed true to her artistry throughout her professional music career. White's "Calico" single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Brooke White and "Calico," check out her official website and her Facebook page More about brooke white, calico, American idol, Single, Singersongwriter brooke white calico American idol Single Singersongwriter