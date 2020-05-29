Email
article imageReview: Brooke Barry releases stunning acoustic single 'Closer' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
TikTok and YouTube sensation Brooke Barry has released a stunning acoustic single "Closer." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Barry released the acoustic single "Closer" on May 15, 2020. This rendition allows fans to experience her voice in its purest, more organic fashion. It showcases her storytelling ability as she tackles the serious subject matter of social anxiety. It is charming and refreshing coupled with an uplifting vibe. "Closer" garners two thumbs up.
The pop songstress noted that she has struggled personally with social anxiety ever since she was a young girl, so it is very meaningful to her. Barry remarked that "Closer" is ideal for a living room dance party or a drive to work pick-me-up.
Her career on social media catapulted since her TikTok video of Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" went viral back in 2018; moreover, her breakthrough single "Wake Up" was released in 2019. Her online fan-base continued to grow exponentially, especially on Instagram and TikTok.
Barry is inspired musically by Melanie Martinez thanks to her contemporary pop sound coupled with a vintage influence.
"Closer" is available on Spotify, Tidal, and Deezer.
To learn more about Internet and pop sensation Brooke Barry and her music, check out her official Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok pages.
