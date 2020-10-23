Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brody Jenner (also known as Chemical Safari) released his new single "Funky Pills," where he collaborates with D-wayne. Digital Journal has the scoop. Similar to a bad trip, the song has a retro vibe to it; moreover, the break on "Funky Pills" sends the head into various states of expression, so fans and listeners will be drenched in a spectrum of multiple raw emotions. Dutch house music DJ and producer D-wayne Smash Deep Chemical Safari, who is better known as Brody Jenner, has enjoyed a prolific career as a DJ and electronic producer. His career in electronic music kicked off in 2014, and he has performed shows in such places as Las Vegas and Atlantic City. "Funky Pills" is available on To learn more information on the track "Funky Pills," check out the Brody Jenner as Chemical Safari Smash Deep The artists joined forces for some techy styled house wobble to the dancefloor or living room (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).Similar to a bad trip, the song has a retro vibe to it; moreover, the break on "Funky Pills" sends the head into various states of expression, so fans and listeners will be drenched in a spectrum of multiple raw emotions.Dutch house music DJ and producer D-wayne has been releasing a steady stream of singles in the last few months. He collaborated with MATTN on "Morning Mood" recently, and his other tracks include "Waste No Time," "Rich," and "Ninja."Chemical Safari, who is better known as Brody Jenner, has enjoyed a prolific career as a DJ and electronic producer. His career in electronic music kicked off in 2014, and he has performed shows in such places as Las Vegas and Atlantic City."Funky Pills" is available on Spotify Amazon Music , and Apple Music . It is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.To learn more information on the track "Funky Pills," check out the Smash Deep Facebook page More about Brody Jenner, Chemical Safari, Dwayne, Funky Pills Brody Jenner Chemical Safari Dwayne Funky Pills