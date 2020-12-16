Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Briana Lane and Cadeaux released their brand new music video for "Bad" on December 15, which is delightful. Digital Journal has the scoop. Also, Lane is half of the female indie duo Winslow and Zahedi is in CRX, Nick Valensi's (The Strokes) solo project. Their first single Bad is mixed by production veteran Shane Stoneback (Vampire Weekend, Rostam, Cults). Their song's music video was directed by film and TV director Brea Grant (Pandora and EastSiders). Grant noted that her goal with "Bad" was "to show all the ways we are 'bad' through small acts of rebellion." These little moments can provide relief, and rightfully so. "Bad" is available on The Verdict Overall, the music video for " To learn more about Cadeaux and their new music, follow them on Cadeaux is the new collaborative indie-pop project from Los Angeles natives Briana Lane and Darian Zahedi, and they both co-wrote the lyrics of "Bad."Also, Lane is half of the female indie duo Winslow and Zahedi is in CRX, Nick Valensi's (The Strokes) solo project. Their first single Bad is mixed by production veteran Shane Stoneback (Vampire Weekend, Rostam, Cults).Their song's music video was directed by film and TV director Brea Grant (Pandora and EastSiders).Grant noted that her goal with "Bad" was "to show all the ways we are 'bad' through small acts of rebellion." These little moments can provide relief, and rightfully so."Bad" is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Overall, the music video for " Bad " is quite refreshing and noteworthy. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and Briana Lane's honey-rich vocals are as remarkable as those of ROZES (Elizabeth Mencel). It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Cadeaux and their new music, follow them on Instagram More about Briana Lane, Bad, Music, Video, Cadeaux Briana Lane Bad Music Video Cadeaux