Cadeaux is a joint indie-pop musical project from Los Angeles natives Briana Lane and Darian Zahedi.
Lane's vocals on their breakthrough single "Bad" are crisp and soulful; moreover, they are reminiscent of Halsey meets Rozes (Elizabeth Mencel), and that should be taken as a compliment. It has a retro vibe to it and a hypnotic groove to it.
"Bad" is available on Spotify
. Darian Zahedi
and Lane has done great work with this tune, and hopefully there is more where that came from. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.
Recently, Briana Lane has temporarily taken over the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (BLQ) on General Hospital, and she has been killing it with her powerhouse acting performances
.
