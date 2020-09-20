Email
article imageReview: Briana Lane and Cadeaux charm on sultry 'Bad' single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
Cadeaux (comprised of Briana Lane and Darian Zahedi) released their sultry new single "Bad." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Cadeaux is a joint indie-pop musical project from Los Angeles natives Briana Lane and Darian Zahedi.
Lane's vocals on their breakthrough single "Bad" are crisp and soulful; moreover, they are reminiscent of Halsey meets Rozes (Elizabeth Mencel), and that should be taken as a compliment. It has a retro vibe to it and a hypnotic groove to it.
"Bad" is available on Spotify. Darian Zahedi and Lane has done great work with this tune, and hopefully there is more where that came from. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.
Recently, Briana Lane has temporarily taken over the role of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (BLQ) on General Hospital, and she has been killing it with her powerhouse acting performances.
To learn more about Cadeaux, follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Briana Lane back in August of 2020.
More about Cadeaux, Bad, Briana Lane, Single
 
