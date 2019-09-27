Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music New York - On September 26, Brian Wilson, the co-founder of The Beach Boys, headlined the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, for an excellent turnout. As soon as Wilson and his band took the stage, he was greeted with a raucous response. He kicked off his set with "California Girls" and it was followed by "I Get Around" and "Help Me, Rhonda." Wilson was joined on stage by Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, which made the show even more appealing. He continued with "Don't Worry Baby" and the infectious "Darlin'," where everybody was singing along. Wilson, accompanying himself on piano, kept performing hit and hit, which included "Meant for You," "Friends," and the vivacious "Wake the World." Equally remarkable was the fan-favorite "Wouldn't It Be Nice," as well as "God Only Knows," and the nonchalant "Sail On, Sailor." The crowd thoroughly enjoyed "Surf's Up" and "Heroes and Villains." "Good Vibrations" is this journalist's all-time favorite song that Wilson co-wrote and it was sheer bliss tonight. He closed his elaborate set with "Fun, Fun, Fun" and on a fitting note with "Love and Mercy." The Verdict Overall, Brian Wilson proved that he is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters in American music history. His show at the Beacon Theatre was upbeat and entertaining. There was a sense of nostalgia in the venue. His concert is worth seeing and it's not only for fans of The Beach Boys and their catalog of hits but all listeners of rock music. To learn more about veteran singer-songwriter Brian Wilson and his music, check out his Read More: Brian Wilson, the co-founder of The Beach Boys, chatted with this journalist back in September of 2017. To read this Digital Journal interview with the living music legend himself, Wilson was able to share the stage with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, The Zombies , who were able to put on an "amazing" opening set for Wilson.As soon as Wilson and his band took the stage, he was greeted with a raucous response. He kicked off his set with "California Girls" and it was followed by "I Get Around" and "Help Me, Rhonda." Wilson was joined on stage by Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, which made the show even more appealing.He continued with "Don't Worry Baby" and the infectious "Darlin'," where everybody was singing along. Wilson, accompanying himself on piano, kept performing hit and hit, which included "Meant for You," "Friends," and the vivacious "Wake the World."Equally remarkable was the fan-favorite "Wouldn't It Be Nice," as well as "God Only Knows," and the nonchalant "Sail On, Sailor." The crowd thoroughly enjoyed "Surf's Up" and "Heroes and Villains.""Good Vibrations" is this journalist's all-time favorite song that Wilson co-wrote and it was sheer bliss tonight. He closed his elaborate set with "Fun, Fun, Fun" and on a fitting note with "Love and Mercy."Overall, Brian Wilson proved that he is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters in American music history. His show at the Beacon Theatre was upbeat and entertaining. There was a sense of nostalgia in the venue. His concert is worth seeing and it's not only for fans of The Beach Boys and their catalog of hits but all listeners of rock music.To learn more about veteran singer-songwriter Brian Wilson and his music, check out his official website : Brian Wilson, the co-founder of The Beach Boys, chatted with this journalist back in September of 2017. To read this Digital Journal interview with the living music legend himself, click here More about Brian Wilson, beacon theatre, The Beach Boys, Rock and Roll, the zombies Brian Wilson beacon theatre The Beach Boys Rock and Roll the zombies