Singing sensation Brian Justin Crum (from "America's Got Talent" fame) is back with his new music video for his song "Circles." It came out on March 1, 2019.
The song encompasses elements of pop, rock and electronic music, and Crum sings it beautifully. It was co-penned by Cameron Neilson and Kepler, and it was subsequently produced by Shayon Daniels.
"Circles" is liberating since it was conceived after a tumultuous relationship ended. Crum realized that they were stuck in the same patterns and they were never able to forgive each other and move on with their lives. He noted that this relationship was an ongoing cycle of hurt and toxicity. This experience has made Crum stronger and the song was born, which is a treat for the listener.
Crum also released a new music video for the song, directed by Riley Robbins, where Crum stars opposite Vincent Michael.
"We go over and over again till we don,t want to try, I thought this time would be different though," Crum sings in the chorus.
"Circles" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Brian Justin Crum shines on his new solo single "Circles." The music video is upbeat, carefree and well-crafted. It garners an A rating.