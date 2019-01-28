Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 28, singer Brian Justin Crum performed "Your Song" on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," and his performance was amazing. With a dynamic performance of this caliber, Crum was able to leave the judges, fans, and listeners in goosebumps. Vocally, Crum proved that he is in a league of his own. He was able to alternate between high and lower registers and he made it seem effortless. It earned him a huge standing ovation, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Read More: Two weeks ago, Brian Justin Crum chatted with this journalist about Crum began the song a cappella, showcasing his powerful voice from the first line. It continued to build up into an even bigger and better-sounding power-ballad. The control over his voice, range, and pipes were quite extraordinary in his execution. Choosing to cover any Elton John song is a risk to undertake, but it is safe to say that this risk paid off for Crum.With a dynamic performance of this caliber, Crum was able to leave the judges, fans, and listeners in goosebumps. Vocally, Crum proved that he is in a league of his own. He was able to alternate between high and lower registers and he made it seem effortless. It earned him a huge standing ovation, and rightfully so.Overall, Brian Justin Crum proved to be a true force to be reckoned with in the music industry. He took the America's Got Talent: The Champions competition by storm thanks to his stellar rendition of this Elton John classic, which would have made the "Rocket Man himself" beaming with pride. It garners five out of five stars.: Two weeks ago, Brian Justin Crum chatted with this journalist about America's Got Talent: The Champions , his plans for 2019, and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Brian Justin Crum, your song, America's Got Talent, the champions, Elton john Brian Justin Crum your song America s Got Talent the champions Elton john