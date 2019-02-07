Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singing sensation Brian Justin Crum (of "America's Got Talent" fame) is back with another powerful song. He has covered Queen's "We Are The Champions." In his recent interview with Similar to his jaw-dropping performance of Elton John's "Your Song," Crum was able to dust off the Queen classic "We Are The Champions" and twist it, and give it his own dynamic twist. Crum allows his powerful trademark pipes to shine on this tune, and it is safe to say that he did the rock group Queen justice. This song is a collaboration with Joseph William Morgan. It has a stirring and haunting vibe to it. The following Arc Entertainment Company dancers are also featured in his music video: Kirsten Bloom Allen, Iago Breschi, Lucas Ataide, and Brian Heil. The video is inspirational and compelling that will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. His version of "We Are The Champions" garners an A+ rating. On February 14, Crum will be appearing in the Queen musical ballet entitled "Somebody To Love" just in time for this year's Valentine's Day. The Brian Justin Crum version of "We Are The Champions" is available on Most recently, Crum fared well in America's Got Talent: The Champions , where he reigned supreme in the group of 10 finalists that he was up against. Crum was able to slay Elton John's "Your Song," and immediately advanced to the next level.In his recent interview with Digital Journal , Crum revealed that he will be releasing more singles and new music this year.Similar to his jaw-dropping performance of Elton John's "Your Song," Crum was able to dust off the Queen classic "We Are The Champions" and twist it, and give it his own dynamic twist. Crum allows his powerful trademark pipes to shine on this tune, and it is safe to say that he did the rock group Queen justice.This song is a collaboration with Joseph William Morgan. It has a stirring and haunting vibe to it. The following Arc Entertainment Company dancers are also featured in his music video: Kirsten Bloom Allen, Iago Breschi, Lucas Ataide, and Brian Heil. The video is inspirational and compelling that will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. His version of "We Are The Champions" garners an A+ rating.On February 14, Crum will be appearing in the Queen musical ballet entitled "Somebody To Love" just in time for this year's Valentine's Day.The Brian Justin Crum version of "We Are The Champions" is available on iTunes and on Spotify More about Brian Justin Crum, Queen, we are the champions, America's Got Talent Brian Justin Crum Queen we are the champions America s Got Talent