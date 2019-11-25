Email
article imageReview: Bri Tolani raises mental health awareness with 'Hazy' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     37 mins ago in Music
Emerging singer-songwriter and producer Bri Tolani released her new single "Hazy" via Creative Messaging House and distributed by STEM.
"Hazy" has a haunting vibe to it, which allows Tolani's rich, crisp vocals to shine. She maintains solid control over her voice throughout this performance, where the listener can recall Halsey, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
This tune tackles such serious subject matter as dealing with dissociation, stress, and anxiety. Anybody who has ever been overwhelmed or anxious can relate to its bittersweet and honest lyrics; moreover, she offers resources on mental health in her official website.
Most impressive about "Hazy" is that Tolani wrote, produced, engineered, and recorded the song herself, proving that she is a versatile recording artist.
Her new single "Hazy" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Bri Tolani shines on her catchy single "Hazy." Her vocals are hypnotic, refreshing and she is able to make a bold statement with it. "Hazy" deserves to be played on the radio airwaves, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising singer-songwriter Bri Tolani and her new music, check out her Instagram page and her Facebook page.
