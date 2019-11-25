Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Music Emerging singer-songwriter and producer Bri Tolani released her new single "Hazy" via Creative Messaging House and distributed by STEM. This tune tackles such serious subject matter as dealing with dissociation, stress, and anxiety. Anybody who has ever been overwhelmed or anxious can relate to its bittersweet and honest lyrics; moreover, she offers resources on mental health in her Most impressive about "Hazy" is that Tolani wrote, produced, engineered, and recorded the song herself, proving that she is a versatile recording artist. Her new single "Hazy" is available on The Verdict Overall, Bri Tolani shines on her catchy single "Hazy." Her vocals are hypnotic, refreshing and she is able to make a bold statement with it. "Hazy" deserves to be played on the radio airwaves, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about rising singer-songwriter "Hazy" has a haunting vibe to it, which allows Tolani's rich, crisp vocals to shine. She maintains solid control over her voice throughout this performance, where the listener can recall Halsey, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.This tune tackles such serious subject matter as dealing with dissociation, stress, and anxiety. Anybody who has ever been overwhelmed or anxious can relate to its bittersweet and honest lyrics; moreover, she offers resources on mental health in her official website Most impressive about "Hazy" is that Tolani wrote, produced, engineered, and recorded the song herself, proving that she is a versatile recording artist.Her new single "Hazy" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Bri Tolani shines on her catchy single "Hazy." Her vocals are hypnotic, refreshing and she is able to make a bold statement with it. "Hazy" deserves to be played on the radio airwaves, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about rising singer-songwriter Bri Tolani and her new music, check out her Instagram page and her Facebook page More about Bri Tolani, hazy, Single, Singersongwriter Bri Tolani hazy Single Singersongwriter