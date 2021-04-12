Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Canadian country star Brett Kissel released his superb reflective country album "What is Life?" Digital Journal has the scoop. After "From Aria," it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo and nonchalant"Down to Earth" and the pensive yet soothing "Better Bad Idea." "Night in the Life" is infectious, and "From Leo" provides his insights on this CD. The ballad "Everything in the Rearview" is moving and heartwarming while "Slidin' Your Way" is upbeat and a great deal of fun, and it is followed by the smooth "Without." The melodically stunning and piano-laden "From This Day Forward" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the album since it's filled with raw emotions. After "From Mila," it closes on a fitting note with the acoustic ballad "Kindness," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more. What is Life? is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Brett Kissel delights on his latest studio offering, What is Life? There is a lot of variety in this musical effort, and every track has its own identity. One can really hear Kissel's heart on this eclectic album. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Brett Kissel and his new music, check out his It opens with "What is Life? — A Perspective" and it is followed by his uplifting single "Make a Life, Not a Living" and the poignant "Die to Go Home." It is great that he includes all three of his children on this album.After "From Aria," it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo and nonchalant"Down to Earth" and the pensive yet soothing "Better Bad Idea.""Night in the Life" is infectious, and "From Leo" provides his insights on this CD. The ballad "Everything in the Rearview" is moving and heartwarming while "Slidin' Your Way" is upbeat and a great deal of fun, and it is followed by the smooth "Without."The melodically stunning and piano-laden "From This Day Forward" is this journalist's personal favorite tune on the album since it's filled with raw emotions. After "From Mila," it closes on a fitting note with the acoustic ballad "Kindness," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.What is Life? is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Brett Kissel delights on his latest studio offering, What is Life? There is a lot of variety in this musical effort, and every track has its own identity. One can really hear Kissel's heart on this eclectic album. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Brett Kissel and his new music, check out his official homepage , and Facebook page More about Brett Kissel, Country, Album, what is life Brett Kissel Country Album what is life