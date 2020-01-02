Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Canadian country star Brett Kissel released his highly-anticipated country studio album "Now or Never" on January 1, which he co-produced with Bart McKay and Jacob Durrett. "Young Enough" has an uplifting and liberating vibe to it. "She Drives Me Crazy" is a tune that will get his fans and listeners to stomp their feet and sing along to. After the soothing "Hummingbird," it closes with the gorgeous duet "I'm Not Him, I'm Not Her," where he collaborates with Christina Taylor, and it closes on a fitting note with "Coffee With Her." Now or Never is available on The Verdict Overall, Brett Kissel shines on his new album, Now or Never. It is a refreshing studio offering, and every track has its own identity. Kissel proves that he gets better with age and experience, and he showcases a great deal of heart and soul. Now or Never garners an A rating. To learn more about Brett Kissel and his new music, visit his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with The album opens with his mid-tempo, infectious single "Drink About Me," and it is followed by the laid-back and nonchalant "A Few Good Stories." "That's Country Music" ought to be enjoyed for its honesty, simplicity, and beauty."Young Enough" has an uplifting and liberating vibe to it. "She Drives Me Crazy" is a tune that will get his fans and listeners to stomp their feet and sing along to.After the soothing "Hummingbird," it closes with the gorgeous duet "I'm Not Him, I'm Not Her," where he collaborates with Christina Taylor, and it closes on a fitting note with "Coffee With Her."Now or Never is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Brett Kissel shines on his new album, Now or Never. It is a refreshing studio offering, and every track has its own identity. Kissel proves that he gets better with age and experience, and he showcases a great deal of heart and soul. Now or Never garners an A rating.To learn more about Brett Kissel and his new music, visit his official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Brett Kissel at an eatery in Manhattan in September of 2019. More about Brett Kissel, now or never, Country, Album, Canadian Brett Kissel now or never Country Album Canadian