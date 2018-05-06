Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music New York - On May 5, country star Brett Eldredge performed at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City, as part of "Up Close and Country." As he took the stage, Eldredge ran into the audience and clapped hands with his fans, thus showcasing his tremendous energy level. "Can I sing you a love song?" he asked, and the crowd agreed in unison. Eldredge serenaded them to his gorgeous ballad "Mean To Me," which he performed solo and acoustic, and he moved several audience members to tears. "Are you crying?" he asked one of his fans, who was visibly overcome in tears. "Did you enjoy Jillian [Jacqueline] and Devin [Dawson]?" Eldredge asked, and the answer was a resounding yes. "They are awesome," he added. Neal told Eldredge that his mother, Robin, is tuning in live on NASH FM 94.7's Facebook page, and shared that she loves him. Eldredge reciprocated his love for his mother, and also noted that there are a lot of people in social media posing as him, so if one does not see a blue check-mark next to his name, then the messages are not coming from him. A Paris, Illinois, native, Eldredge closed his NASH FM acoustic set with "Wanna Be That Song," where the audience yet again felt the emotion in his rich, smooth voice. Addy also asked Eldredge the insightful question about what advice he would give to young people that are graduating, as part of a potential graduation speech. Eldredge underscored the importance of "being happy in life," as well as "loving music and friends" and noted that it is essential to "stick together." These remarks were well-received by all. His self-titled Brett Eldredge studio album is available on The Verdict Overall, Brett Eldredge was superb at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. His personality was upbeat and irresistible. The future in country music is in good hands: Brett Eldredge's hands. This show marked the first time where they had an entire tour (Brett Eldredge's 'The Long Way' Tour) performing at NASH FM, and it is safe to say that it was a major success. Eldredge's live set at NASH FM earned five out of five stars. To learn more about chart-topping country artist Brett Eldredge, check out his Eldredge shared the NASH FM stage with fellow country artists Jillian Jacqueline and Devin Dawson , both of which served as his opening acts on his headlining "The Long Way" Tour. He told NASH FM 94.7 air personalities Katie Neal and Jesse Addy that a headlining tour was a "new experience" for him, especially since he was calling all the shots this time.As he took the stage, Eldredge ran into the audience and clapped hands with his fans, thus showcasing his tremendous energy level. "Can I sing you a love song?" he asked, and the crowd agreed in unison. Eldredge serenaded them to his gorgeous ballad "Mean To Me," which he performed solo and acoustic, and he moved several audience members to tears. "Are you crying?" he asked one of his fans, who was visibly overcome in tears."Did you enjoy Jillian [Jacqueline] and Devin [Dawson]?" Eldredge asked, and the answer was a resounding yes. "They are awesome," he added.Neal told Eldredge that his mother, Robin, is tuning in live on NASH FM 94.7's Facebook page, and shared that she loves him. Eldredge reciprocated his love for his mother, and also noted that there are a lot of people in social media posing as him, so if one does not see a blue check-mark next to his name, then the messages are not coming from him.A Paris, Illinois, native, Eldredge closed his NASH FM acoustic set with "Wanna Be That Song," where the audience yet again felt the emotion in his rich, smooth voice.Addy also asked Eldredge the insightful question about what advice he would give to young people that are graduating, as part of a potential graduation speech. Eldredge underscored the importance of "being happy in life," as well as "loving music and friends" and noted that it is essential to "stick together." These remarks were well-received by all.His self-titled Brett Eldredge studio album is available on iTunes . It features such country hits as ""Somethin' I'm Good At" and "The Long Way."Overall, Brett Eldredge was superb at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. His personality was upbeat and irresistible. The future in country music is in good hands: Brett Eldredge's hands. This show marked the first time where they had an entire tour (Brett Eldredge's 'The Long Way' Tour) performing at NASH FM, and it is safe to say that it was a major success. Eldredge's live set at NASH FM earned five out of five stars.To learn more about chart-topping country artist Brett Eldredge, check out his official website More about Brett Eldredge, nash FM, Country, New york Brett Eldredge nash FM Country New york