Review: Bret Michaels will melt your heart with 'Unbroken' single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Veteran rock star Bret Michaels (and front-man of Poison) is back with his new single "Unbroken," which he co-penned with his daughter Jorja Bleu.
Ironically enough, Michaels released his new song and music video on his birthday today (he turns 56 years old). This tune will certainly touch his fans and listeners on an emotional level. It is an anthem of empowerment, as well as a celebration of his own indomitable spirit.
In addition, "Unbroken" is an ode for his listeners to find their own unbreakable spirit as well. The inclusion of his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, on this inspirational ballad is an added treat. Both father and daughter sing about being resilient and overcoming challenges.
This song's music video is quite compelling since it features an Iraq War Veteran, as well as Noah Galloway, an alum from the hit reality competition Dancing with the Stars.
"Unbroken" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Bret Michaels and his daughter Jorja Bleu triumph on their new single "Unbroken." It really tugs at the heartstrings and it is Michaels at his finest. The Poison front-man is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it is a song that deserves to be heard. "Unbroken" garners an A rating.
