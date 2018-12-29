Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On December 29, global music star Bret Michaels performed a solo concert at The Paramount in Huntington, as part of "The Party Starts Now" Tour. The veteran rocker went on to perform a classic Poison tune "Ride the Wind," as yellow and purple lights dimmed from the stage, which featured a killer electric guitar intro from Pete Evick. "It is awesome to see all my good friends tonight. I am happy to be back in New York," Michaels acknowledged, and he wished everybody to have an "unbelievable holiday" and a "Happy New Year." Michaels treated the audience to "Look What the Cat Dragged In," which was the first song that he ever played in New York back in the day. It was the title track of their breakthrough studio album, which was released in 1986, and he did it justice. Speaking of New York, he shared that one of the most amazing shows of his career took place at Jones Beach this past summer with Poison. Ironically enough, this journalist felt the same way, as previously stated in his He went on to showcase his chops on harmonica on "Your Mama Don't Dance," and the crowd really got into it. He noted that he comes from a family of veterans, and without getting political, he expressed his gratitude to the veterans and the first responders for their service. "Thank you to the men and women in the armed forces for kicking ass and for allowing us to party," he said. At that moment, he sported his patriotic hat and his acoustic guitar and delivered a poignant rendition of the inspirational "Something to Believe In," as he encouraged the audience to light up the venue with their phones, and they followed his wish, as if it were a command. "You look awesome tonight," he told the crowd. During this song, Michaels invited several veterans up on stage with him, which was quite moving. He went on to describe these veterans as the "real deal," and rightfully so. Bret Michaels Rjkowal, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons He picked up the pace with the mid-tempo "Unskinny Bop." "It is awesome to be here at The Paramount," he said, and he asked everybody to give it up for his drummer, Mike Bailey, who broke into an impressive drum solo. "Ladies and gentlemen, Mike Bailey on the drums," Michaels said, and subsequently introduced the other three gifted band members, which included the ever-talented Eric Brittingham on bass (from Cinderella), Pete Evick on guitar, and Robbie Jozwiak on keyboards. "It never gets old playing in New York," he admitted. "You can't beat the energy in New York." He revealed that he recorded a new original song, "Unbroken," which will be released in the new year that features his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu. "It is about fighting adversity," he hinted. He introduced his signature ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" as the first No. 1 single for Poison, and once again, he invited everybody to light up the venue with their phones. It was a beautiful sight, as everybody recited the lyrics verbatim. Equally noteworthy were the vivacious "Nothin' but a Good Time" and his soaring rendition of "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynynrd Skynyrd, where he left his dedicated fans yearning for more rock music. The Verdict Overall, Bret Michaels was able to get Michaels proved yet again that he is worthy of a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is long overdue. At every Bret Michaels or Poison show, one thing is always guaranteed, that the fans and listeners will have "nothin' but a good time" to quote his smash single. He is equally comfortable performing in outdoor amphitheaters and indoor theaters alike. His live solo concert at The Paramount tonight earned an A+ rating. His live solo concert at The Paramount tonight earned an A+ rating.