Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Brennin back with sultry new country single 'Dress Down' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Rising country sensation Brennin is back with his new single, the sultry "Dress Down," just in time for Valentine's Day.
Brennin debuted his romantic new single exclusively with Nashville Country Club. It is seductive and soulful, where his rich vocals are smooth as silk.
The message of the song deals with Brennin using lyrics, as well as a play-on words, where he encourages fans and listeners to dress down, instead of dressing up for Valentine's Day. His timing is perfect for the song, and he even posted a disclaimer on his social media pages, that he is "not responsible for any babies" that are subsequently born nine months later in November.
"Dress Down" by Brennin is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Brennin's new country single "Dress Down" is charming from start to finish. He sings with a great deal of heart, and proves to be one of Nashville's most underrated musicians. The song garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising country artist Brennin and his new music, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook.
More about Brennin, dress down, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Adam Cola delights on new lyric video for 'Be Free' Special
Second White House aide resigns over domestic abuse claims
S. Korea's Moon and North's ceremonial head of state to attend ice hockey match
Russians held for 'mining bitcoin' at top nuclear lab
Op-Ed: 5 ways blockchain technology could impact traditional banking
Kim Jong Un invites South's Moon to Pyongyang: Seoul
Carnival madness brings joy to Rio mental institute
At least 18 killed as bus topples over in Hong Kong
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria
US Navy probes alleged drug use by sailors in Japan