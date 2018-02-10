Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising country sensation Brennin is back with his new single, the sultry "Dress Down," just in time for Valentine's Day. The message of the song deals with Brennin using lyrics, as well as a play-on words, where he encourages fans and listeners to dress down, instead of dressing up for Valentine's Day. His timing is perfect for the song, and he even posted a disclaimer on his social media pages, that he is "not responsible for any babies" that are subsequently born nine months later in November. "Dress Down" by Brennin is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about rising country artist Brennin and his new music, check out his Brennin debuted his romantic new single exclusively with Nashville Country Club . It is seductive and soulful, where his rich vocals are smooth as silk.The message of the song deals with Brennin using lyrics, as well as a play-on words, where he encourages fans and listeners to dress down, instead of dressing up for Valentine's Day. His timing is perfect for the song, and he even posted a disclaimer on his social media pages, that he is "not responsible for any babies" that are subsequently born nine months later in November."Dress Down" by Brennin is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Brennin's new country single "Dress Down" is charming from start to finish. He sings with a great deal of heart, and proves to be one of Nashville's most underrated musicians. The song garners an A rating.To learn more about rising country artist Brennin and his new music, check out his official website , and follow him on Facebook More about Brennin, dress down, Country Brennin dress down Country